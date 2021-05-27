Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

High gasoline prices unlikely to deter holiday travelers

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
harrisondaily.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Memorial Day weekend gasoline prices are at their highest levels in seven years, but experts don’t expect the steep prices at the pumps to keep eager motorists off the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Travelers#Ap#Eager Motorists#Subscription#Subscribers#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures fail to extend their recent rise, with gasoline prices leading the losses

Oil futures finished with a slight loss on Wednesday, with U.S. prices failing to hold above the $70 mark they closed at a day earlier. Prices declined despite the Energy Information Administration reporting a 5.2 million decline in last week's crude inventories, and even as the prospects of Iranian supplies returning to market "evaporated" after U.S. officials said some sanctions against the country were unlikely to be lifted, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. Gasoline futures led losses among the major Nymex futures contracts as the EIA reported a 7 million-barrel weekly rise in supplies of the fuel. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $69.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after settling at $70.05 on Tuesday, the highest front-month contract finish since October 2018. July gasoline settled Wednesday at $2.20 a gallon, down 2 cents, or 0.7%.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

State & Union: Olean gasoline price well past NY average

New York gasoline prices rose 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, while Olean’s most-posted price jumped 8 cents per gallon. GasBuddy reported Monday that New York’s average price was $3.08/g for regular gasoline, while most of Olean’s station displayed just under $3.14/g. Local prices had remained closer than usual to the state average for a few weeks before the 8-cent increase on Friday.
wtoc.com

Holiday passes, but pump price climbs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 0.9¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas is 15.3¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and is $1.10 per gallon higher than a year...
Trafficwuzr.com

Gasoline Prices Expected to Stay High This Summer

Area gas prices are floating around three dollars a gallon– but no relief is expected, at least in the summer months. Gasbuddy-dot-com’s Patrick DeHaan says a combination of high gasoline demand and recovering gasoline production led to the increase. DeHaan also expects record gas demand this summer, as domestic travel booms but international travel is still affected. He also doesn’t expect much– if any– price backsliding this summer.
Trafficwcexaminer.com

Gasoline prices locally jump across May

Gasoline prices prices continued their march upward across May as they increased nearly seven cents a gallon, a survey of its 19 service stations on Saturday, May 1, revealed.
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

Gasoline prices hold mainly above $3 per gallon

Average gasoline prices in the Mid-Hudson Valley are largely above $3 per gallon, in line with the state and national averages, and there's no easing in sight, according to GasBuddy.com. Local averages Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy, were $2.98 per gallon in Ulster County, unchanged from a week earlier; $3.06...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gasoline demand reaches new high as more travelers hit the road

U.S. gasoline demand has jumped to its highest level since summer 2019, according to new data. On Sunday, demand jumped nearly 7% compared to a week ago, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted. Additionally, demand surged 9.6% above the average of the last four Sundays, De Haan said. Just two...
TrafficEyewitness News

High number of travelers expected to take to the roads this holiday weekend

(WFSB) - The rain hasn’t been enough to keep people off the road this holiday weekend. AAA predicted 1.6 million New Englanders would be on the road this weekend. Drivers Eyewitness News ran into say the traffic is certainly more apparent this weekend, but they also figured this would be the case given it’s the first holiday weekend with restrictions rolled back.
Los Angeles County, CANBC Los Angeles

Average LA County Gasoline Price Rises For 32nd Time in 35 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1 cent Friday to $4.207, its 32nd increase in 35 days. The average price has increased 18.1 cents over the past 35 days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday, to its highest amount since Oct. 17, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

AAA: Gas prices not deterring Memorial Day plans, about 37 million expected to travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AAA (Triple-A) anticipates about 37 million people traveling for Memorial Day Weekend. “So about a 60 percent increase from what we saw last year when we were in the middle of COVID restrictions and lockdowns,” said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward. “So, a significant number of more people will be traveling, and 90 percent of those travelers will be driving to their destination, so we anticipate a very busy holiday weekend on the highways.”
harrisondaily.com

Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday

Americans hit the road in near-record numbers at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, as their eagerness to break free from coronavirus confinement overcame higher prices for flights, gasoline and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Orlando, FLVillages Daily Sun

Travel outlook surges for holiday weekend

A significant rebound in tourism to and from Florida is expected over the Memorial Day holiday. AAA, the Auto Club Group, anticipates more than 37 million Americans, including 2 million Floridians, to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s 60% more travelers than 2020, even though it still marks a dip...
Warwick, RITurnto10.com

Airports busy as Americans travel for Memorial Day holiday

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel for the long holiday weekend. That's up 60% from last year, according to AAA. Some will be taking to the skies to get to their destinations. Air travel is at its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began.