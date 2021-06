NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure Acquisition Corp. ("LACQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LACQ, LACQU, LACQW), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition or similar business combination, announced today that on June 1, 2021, Nasdaq notified LACQ that trading in the Company's securities on Nasdaq will be suspended effective with the open of the market on Thursday, June 3, 2021 due to the Company's failure to complete an initial business combination by June 1, 2021, which date the notice stated represented the full extent of the Nasdaq Hearing Panel's discretion in this matter. The Company expects that its securities will be immediately eligible to trade on the OTC Markets system on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Additional information about OTC Markets, Inc. along with the Company's trading and quotation information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .