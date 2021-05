Many Arsenal fans were a bit surprised to see Granit Xhaka be deployed by manager Mikel Arteta at left back a few weeks ago. Arsenal’s normal starter in the position, Kieran Tierney, has struggled with injuries and has not been able to play since being substituted against Liverpool on April 3rd. Arteta initially chose Cedric Soares for the left back role in the following match against Slavia Prague; however, Xhaka has since switched to the defending position for the club’s last five matches.