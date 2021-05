Dorothy Evelyn Howell Talley went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Walter and Leota Defriece Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Talley; six brothers, Charles, Howard, Robert, Elmer, Jimmie and Jessie Howell; six sisters, Ruby Hammods, Alma Marcus, Lily Overbay, Bonnie Dotson, Clara Howell and Annie Pearl Howell.