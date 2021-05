The Jacksonville Jaguars held their first rookie minicamp practice on Saturday. No, Tim Tebow was not there, but new head coach Urban Meyer was. Yesterday’s session was highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s practice debut with the Jaguars as well as the team’s noteworthy plan for its other first-round pick, running back Travis Etienne. Expect those storylines, as well as Tebow Watch, to continue in the next few weeks.