Jones recently came to us as a stray. He is a very nice little dog, friendly with people and other dogs. We would do a meet and greet if you have another dog to see how they do. Jones loves to eat and snuggle up with a soft blanket. If he could be your next best friend, apply today! Visit Jones at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.