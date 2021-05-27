Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti Blow It Up With ‘Miss the Rage’ Video

After a lot of hype, DJ Khaled’s new album “Khaled Khaled” has arrived. At midnight Friday, He dropped the project as well as the full video for the track featuring Jay-Z and Nas called “Sorry, Not Sorry.” Legendary music video director Hype Williams added yet another highlight to his already historical music video reel with this one! While at first glance you see Nas & Jay-Z on a song together there is also another interesting feature on the track, Harmonies by The Hive.. While it may not be official many fans are pointing out it’s Beyonce, but why not just use her normal stage name? We will have to wait and see I suppose! Let us know what you think!