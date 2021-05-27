newsbreak-logo
Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti Blow It Up With ‘Miss the Rage’ Video

By Claire Shaffer
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti have released a (literally) explosive visual for their hit single “Miss the Rage,” directed by Nick Walker. The visual sees the pair of rappers, dressed in goth-vampire couture, dumping gasoline on a car and performing in front of it as it goes up in flames. They also take the opportunity to wield a flamethrower, Molotov cocktails, and a baseball bat, because what good is pulling on leather pants if you can’t fully commit to being a villain?

