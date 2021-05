City Centre 2 is under construction at 551 I-35, Round Rock. It is the second in a quad of buildings set to bring 125,000 square feet of office and retail space near downtown Round Rock. Developed by the Crow Group, City Centre is partially funded by a $2.2 million loan agreement from the city of Round Rock, in which the Crow Group contributes $24 million to the project, totaling $26 million in investment. Construction is expected to be completed in August. www.thecrowgroup.net.