The Town of North Hempstead has announced a drive-in Memorial Day Commemoration and Fireworks ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 9 p.m. “The Town is excited to continue this tradition for the North Hempstead community,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “We look forward to everyone coming together on Memorial Day Weekend as we kick off the unofficial start of summer and also reflect on the supreme sacrifices made by the brave men and women in the armed forces.”