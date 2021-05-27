Cancel
Puerto Rico

Extension of CRA consideration for community development activities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in response to hurricane Maria

federalreserve.gov
 13 days ago

TO THE OFFICERS AND MANAGERS IN CHARGE OF CONSUMER AFFAIRS SECTIONS:. Applicability to Community Banking Organizations: This guidance applies to all institutions supervised by the Federal Reserve, including those with total consolidated assets of $10 billion or less. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board), the Federal...

www.federalreserve.gov
Country
Puerto Rico
EnvironmentLaredo Morning Times

Report scrutinizes FCC response in Puerto Rico after Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. report released Tuesday found that abstract emergency response guidelines for the Federal Communications Commission could have caused confusion and delays after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017. The Category 4 storm destroyed 96% of telecommunication cell...
Energy Industrywcn247.com

Private company takes over Puerto Rico power company service

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company has taken over the transmission and distribution operations of Puerto Rico’s power authority, which has been struggling with blackouts and bankruptcy and a history of corruption and mismanagement. Tuesday's takeover by Luma Energy under a 15-year contract coincides with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. Many across Puerto Rico are worried about the transition and whether the new company can handle a severe storm as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Maria, a powerful Category 4 hurricane that destroyed most of the power grid in September 2017.
Traveldepartures.com

Puerto Rico Waives COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com. Puerto Rico will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. to get tested for COVID-19 before visiting. The new rules, which goes into effect on Friday, waived testing requirements for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers heading to Puerto Rico on a domestic flight,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PenFed And Friends Of Puerto Rico Launch A Partnership To Promote Entrepreneurship

WASHINGTON and TYSONS, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Puerto Rico with Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed), the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced a partnership to provide access to entrepreneurship programs for women and children in Puerto Rico. The alliance started by sharing a special podcast episode featuring PenFed Foundation Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs Seda Goff, that was released May 26 to talk about entrepreneurial tools on " Caf é Conversations", the new podcast by Friends of Puerto Rico.
Income Taxbloombergtax.com

IRS Seizes Foothold on Puerto Rico Tax Haven Audits

More than 4,000 individuals and corporations have moved to Puerto Rico. Tax attorneys anticipate ‘a lot of audits’ from IRS on residency and source income. Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.
EnvironmentFuturity

Puerto Rico isn’t ready for climate-fueled hurricane season

Puerto Rico isn’t ready for another hurricane season, let alone the effects of climate change, according to a new study. The research shows the island’s outstanding capacity to produce record-breaking floods and trigger a large number of landslides. The new study, published in the journal Hydrology, builds on three prior...
Trafficbondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico raises rates for UPR, HTA, in approving seven fiscal plans

The Puerto Rico Oversight Board voted to raise tuition for the University of Puerto Rico and tolls for the Highways and Transportation Authority in the process of approving fiscal plans for the entities along with five other Puerto Rico organizations. There was more debate and discussion on the UPR plan...
Congress & Courtsbondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico Senate sues against PREPA privatization

The Puerto Rico Senate filed suit Tuesday afternoon against the privatization of the transmission and distribution systems of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, though analysts suggest the suit does not have a strong chance of success. Later Tuesday, a judge in the Court of the First Instance, based in...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

AOC slammed for not helping grandma in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico home

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hammered on Twitter Wednesday after she posted a lengthy thread highlighting the plight of her grandmother in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico. “Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill,” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) began. “I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID.
Businessgrupocne.org

Taking Stock of Puerto Rico's Reconstruction Process

It has been about three years and eight months since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017. It is as good a time as any, to take stock of the post-storm reconstruction and recovery process as we approach the beginning of yet another hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean.
HomelessMSF USA

Puerto Rico: Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities

"Well, I wanted the vaccine because I know it’s good for me and my health,” said 79-year-old Candida Rosa Báez. "There are a lot of senior citizens who don’t have someone who can take them [to get vaccinated].”. Báez is one of thousands of people in Puerto Rico who have...
PoliticsYakima Herald Republic

Commentary: Puerto Rico is America's oldest democratic crisis

In recent months, Americans have been rightfully concerned about threats to the nation’s democracy, from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to new restrictive voting laws in states across the country. At the same time, America’s oldest democratic crisis rages on: Puerto Rico remains, for all intents and purposes, a U.S. colony — its more than 3 million residents granted neither full sovereignty nor full political rights in the United States. That immoral status quo rarely garners attention, but it urgently demands action from all Americans who defend democratic values.
U.S. Politicsbondbuyer.com

Biden budget supports Medicaid parity for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s economy would receive a boost of billions of dollars annually if residents become fully eligible for three federal safety net programs under President Biden’s proposed budget. Page 24 of the 2022 budget released by the White House Friday calls for “eliminating Medicaid funding caps for Puerto Rico and...
WorldIBM - United States

Grillo tests earthquake detection system in Puerto Rico

Earthquakes killed over 800,000 people globally between 2000 and 2015, and almost one-third of the world’s population (some 2.7 billion people) live in seismically active regions. For those in the strike zone of an impending earthquake, every second matters. Earthquake early-warning (EEW) systems are essential in providing real-term alerts to nearby populations before the shaking arrives – giving people time to gather essentials and assist loved ones in getting to safety. The alerts can also trigger automatic systems that stop elevators, prepare backup power, and turn off gas pipes.
RetailPosted by
Time Out

Puerto Rico is now open to fully vaccinated Americans

It just got a little easier to travel to Puerto Rico this summer. As of May 25, fully vaccinated Americans do not need to get tested before they travel to the island. And Puerto Rico's status as a U.S. territory means that you won't have to provide a negative test to return to the mainland either.
Income Taxfa-mag.com

Ultrarich Fleeing To Puerto Rico Find The IRS Already Waiting

Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review. The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January...