Kentucky State

Housing Market Pending Sales Volume Reaches Record High; Up Nearly 50%

By RickRedding
Louisville KY
 11 days ago

Lexington, KY (5/27/2021) – The aggregate volume in pending home sales contracts for the state of Kentucky reached a record high last month. $2.2 billion in transactions were under contract in April 2021. This is up 47% over the $1.5 billion in pending sales volume for both April 2020 and 2019. Home sales numbers continue to be up year-over-year, but the meteoric rise in volume is largely due to the higher prices that the current housing market is commanding.

louisvilleky.com
