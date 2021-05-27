Housing Market Pending Sales Volume Reaches Record High; Up Nearly 50%

The housing market may be leveling out as recent housing metrics slow. It's been reported all year that housing statistics are breaking records, then breaking those records, half of listings are scooped up in the first week, and buyers continue to bid on homes sight unseen. The extreme demand has squeezed a small supply, but housing inventory has increased for three consecutive weeks, says The Atlantic. Bill McBride of Calculated Risk, who predicted the housing bubble bust says at this rate active inventory will not reach normal levels for roughly 14 months, but it is a sign that the market has reached its peak.