DPS seizes $6.2 million in drugs in two I-10 traffic stops

Putnam County – May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Trooper Austin Fowler was patrolling on US 40 near County Road 445 West, when he stopped a passenger car for an equipment violation. The driver was identified as Justin N.Taylor, age 21, of Greencastle, Indiana. Suspicious activity was detected, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Trooper Fowler located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, legend drugs (legend drugs are drugs that are approved by FDA and dispensed to the public only by prescription of a licensed physician), and a handgun. During a records check it was discovered that Taylor did not possess a valid handgun permit or a valid driver’s license, and that he was wanted out of Putnam County for possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail where he is currently being detained.