newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marana, AZ

DPS seizes $6.2 million in drugs in two I-10 traffic stops

By SUZANNE ADAMS-OCKRASSA Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARANA — Two men were stopped by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers with more than 180 pounds of drugs valued at more than $6.2 million in two separate cases on Interstate 10 earlier this month. On the evening of May 15, a DPS canine trooper stopped a tractor-trailer traveling...

www.pinalcentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Marana, AZ
City
Salome, AZ
Marana, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Dps#I 10#State Troopers#Street Drugs#Traffic Safety#Heroin#Illegal Narcotics#Dps Border Strike Force#Narcotic Drugs#Dangerous Drugs#Drug Smuggling#Public Safety Troopers#Methamphetamine#Fentanyl Pills#Patrols#Gov Doug Ducey#Criminal Activity#Canine District#Bags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 lbs of marijuana in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper said they observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and then drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County.
Horry County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Horry County police seize cocaine, meth, other drugs and guns after traffic stop

Two individuals are facing drug trafficking charges after fleeing a traffic stop that ultimately led to a drug investigation, Horry County police announced Tuesday. On April 29, 2021, an officer attempted to stop a car with two people inside following a traffic violation. The car initially fled with both people inside before stopping on a nearby street, where the driver ran away.
Ash Fork, AZflagscanner.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Ash Fork Man for Drug Possession

On May 14, 2021 deputies observed a vehicle traveling in the Kaibab Estates West area, north of Ash Fork, matching the description of an individual wanted for an arrest warrant out of Williams Justice Court. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered the driver of the vehicle was the wanted subject. The driver was identified as Richard Roy Johnson Jr., a 50-year-old Ash Fork man.
Law EnforcementRomesentinel.com

Gun, drugs and cash seized in stop

A loaded, defaced handgun, a quantity of cocaine and more than $4,000 cash was seized during a traffic stop on North George Street Friday night, according to law enforcement officials. Police said they were dispatched to a dispute in progress on West Thomas Street at about 10:43 p.m. and found...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Washington County detective: Traffic stop led to drug arrests

A detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Interstate 77 southbound Monday when he observed a blue Jeep bearing West Virginia registration, weaving within its lane and bouncing up and down significantly. The detective followed the Jeep and observed the driver cross the right-hand fog line fully on...
Winslow, MEWGME

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Winslow man

WINSLOW (WGME) -- Winslow Police arrested a man after a traffic stop led to them searching the car and finding illegal drugs Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. on China Road, police pulled over 31-year-old Sean Bourgeois for several vehicle defects and speed. [Tractor trailer crash in Kittery shuts down southbound...
Putnam County, INwyrz.org

Putnam County Traffic Stop Leads to Legend Drugs and Handgun With no Permit

Putnam County – May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Trooper Austin Fowler was patrolling on US 40 near County Road 445 West, when he stopped a passenger car for an equipment violation. The driver was identified as Justin N.Taylor, age 21, of Greencastle, Indiana. Suspicious activity was detected, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Trooper Fowler located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, legend drugs (legend drugs are drugs that are approved by FDA and dispensed to the public only by prescription of a licensed physician), and a handgun. During a records check it was discovered that Taylor did not possess a valid handgun permit or a valid driver’s license, and that he was wanted out of Putnam County for possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail where he is currently being detained.
Polk County, ARmenastar.com

Traffic Stops yield drugs, guns, and stolen truck

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, a Deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Jeep driven by Samuel Leon Bissell, age 40, of Mena. During the stop and a subsequent search of the vehicle, Deputies found approx. 113 grams of Methamphetamines, loaded syringes, scales, pills, approx.. $912.00 cash, and a loaded handgun.
Buxton, NCislandfreepress.org

Traffic stop in Buxton leads to arrest for multiple drug-related charges

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 10:53 p.m., a Deputy in the C District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 49252 Hwy. 12 Buxton, NC. During the stop, the Deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle an amount of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone. Marijuana, THC Oil, and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. Michael Raymond Zielinski, M/30, of the 100 Block of Charlescrest, Buffalo, NY was arrested and charged with (F) Possession of Methamphetamine and (M) Possession of Marijuana. Zielinski was released on a $10,000 secured bond. Another person in the vehicle, who is a juvenile, will be charged by juvenile petition for (M) Possession of Hydrocodone, (M) Possession of Marijuana, and (M) Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
Florida StateNY Daily News

Florida cop convicted of planting drugs at multiple traffic stops

A Florida ex-cop was convicted Tuesday of planting drugs at three different traffic stops. Zachary Wester, 28, was found guilty on 19 of 67 counts, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. He had been charged with planting drugs at 12 different stops but was only convicted in connection to three. Wester was...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Cocaine with street value of $586,000, tractor-trailer seized after traffic stop on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been arrested after cocaine worth $586,000 was found in the truck, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Troopers with the MHP Traveling Apprehension Program division, working in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law Enforcement, seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine and a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 55.
La Joya, TXKRGV

DPS: Vehicle pursuit leads to seized firearms

16 firearms and nearly 3,520 rounds of ammunition were seized by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Friday near La Joya. According to a DPS news release, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a gray Honda passenger vehicle traveling west on U.S. 83 near La Joya for a traffic violation.
Arizona StateAZFamily

Troopers seize $6 million in illegal drugs in southern Arizona

MARANA and SALMONE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says their state troopers recovered more than $6 million worth of illegal drugs during two traffic stops earlier this month. In the first stop on May 15, a trooper stopped the driver of a tractor-trailer on Interstate...