DPS seizes $6.2 million in drugs in two I-10 traffic stops

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 10:53 p.m., a Deputy in the C District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 49252 Hwy. 12 Buxton, NC. During the stop, the Deputy noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle an amount of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone. Marijuana, THC Oil, and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. Michael Raymond Zielinski, M/30, of the 100 Block of Charlescrest, Buffalo, NY was arrested and charged with (F) Possession of Methamphetamine and (M) Possession of Marijuana. Zielinski was released on a $10,000 secured bond. Another person in the vehicle, who is a juvenile, will be charged by juvenile petition for (M) Possession of Hydrocodone, (M) Possession of Marijuana, and (M) Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.