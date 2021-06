Joliet Catholic Academy is excited to announce that as the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close, this year’s 31st graduating class from Joliet Catholic Academy will celebrate the annual Baccalaureate Liturgy and Commencement Ceremony outdoors on Sunday, May 16 at Joliet Memorial Stadium. This special weekend includes graduation practice and Senior Night on Friday, May 14 on campus in the Student Activity Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s graduation was held as a walk-through in the Student Activity Center. The entire JCA community is grateful that family and friends can celebrate Mass and Graduation together once again.