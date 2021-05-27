Cancel
Monticello, NY

Free summer meals for MCSD students

monticelloschools.net
 5 days ago

The Monticello CSD announces its participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children 18 years and under without charge at these locations/dates/times. In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S.Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies,...

www.monticelloschools.net
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Sullivan County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Area lawmakers propose legislation to aid small landlords

HLUGUENOT – State Senator Mike Martucci (R, New Hampton) and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R, Deerpark) announced they will submit legislation to help protect small landlords with less than 10 tenants. The state’s eviction moratorium has been extended till August 31 and in addition to small landlords in the region experiencing...
monticelloschools.net

Support the Class of 2021 with a t-shirt

The Class of 2021 is selling t-shirts to commemorate our seniors and to help defray the cost of senior activities. Please help by purchasing a t-shirt Monticello Senior Class of 2021 Custom Ink Fundraising. Don’t want a t-shirt, but want to help our seniors? You can choose to make a...
monticelloschools.net

MHS staff stay well all April long

The Healthier Generation advisor, Monticello High School teacher Amanda Depew, created amazing opportunities for the high school staff to participate in healthy initiatives throughout the month of April. Beginning April 1, there was a month-long Step into Spring challenge, creating a healthy competition to see which team could accomplish the most steps and win the fantastic gift basket. Additionally, many participated in an afternoon of yoga with Linda Morgan-Kenny, safe, masked, and socially distanced, in the high school cafeteria. Lastly, wonderfully positive messages were left in teachers’ mailboxes offering encouragement and emphasizing the need to focus on mental health along with physical health. As a result of the enthusiastic reception and participation this month, Ms. Depew has kicked off another challenge called the May Muscle Hustle. This time, instead of counting steps, teams are encouraged to count minutes of exercise, opening the tally to everything from walking, hiking, bike riding, and even swimming.
Sullivan County, NYsullivanny.us

Foreclosure Redemption Deadline Pushed Back to September 3

Monticello, NY – Local property owners facing tax foreclosure now have until September 3, 2021 to redeem their properties. “In a normal year, the redemption deadline would be January 31,” explained Sullivan County Treasurer Nancy Buck, whose office collects County taxes. “The State extended that to May 1 this year, and then again to August 31, so in collaboration with our County Legislature, I agreed to extend the foreclosure redemption deadline to September 3 of this year.”
Liberty, NYsullivanny.us

Local Schools Now Focus of COVID Vaccine Efforts

Liberty, NY – As Sullivan County crosses the 50%-vaccinated threshold, its Public Health Services team is now preparing to inoculate local schools’ 16- and 17-year-old students with the Pfizer vaccine – the only vaccine currently approved by the FDA for use in those under 18. “We are launching our first...
Monticello, NYmonticelloschools.net

Legislators’ efforts lead to aid increase; proposed tax levy decrease for MCSD

The Monticello Central School District is slated to receive an unprecedented 8.4% increase in state aid for the 2021–22 fiscal year — a total of $40.4 million. The increase is largely attributed to the New York State’s pledge to fully fund the foundation aid formula over a three-year period in response to the lobbying of education advocates, including Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther and Senator Mike Martucci. On Friday, May 7, the Monticello Central School District hosted a press conference to formally recognize the efforts of these two legislators.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County mandates measles shots before attending summer camp

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature has adopted a local law requiring that all campers and staff members, whether paid of volunteer, have evidence of immunity to measles or a valid medical exemption. This is the third year the county has enacted the law. Evidence of immunity includes written documentation...