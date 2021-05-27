newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

School of Education’s Posey-Maddox, Shaffer awarded WARF fellowships

wisc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School of Education’s Linn Posey-Maddox and David Shaffer are among 33 UW–Madison faculty who have been awarded fellowships from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) for 2021-22. Posey-Maddox, an associate professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies, was awarded an H.I. Romnes Faculty Fellowship. This award recognizes faculty...

education.wisc.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warf#Education Program#School Education#Faculty Research#Distinguished Professor#Board Of Education#Warf#The School Of Education#Uw#Shaffer Studies#Fellowships#Madison Faculty#Learning Sciences#Teaching#Schools#Recognition#President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
EducationNorthwestern University

Sossina Haile Awarded Ver Steeg Fellowship

Northwestern Engineering’s Sossina Haile has received the 16th annual Dorothy Ann and Clarence L. Ver Steeg Distinguished Research Fellowship Award. Haile, of the McCormick School of Engineering, is a fuel cell pioneer whose work focuses on sustainability and social good on a global scale. Dimitri Krainc, of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, also received the fellowship.
Madison, WIUW Madison

Faculty receive WARF Named Professorships, Kellett Fellowships, and Romnes Awards

Thirty-three members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been awarded fellowships for 2021-22. The awardees span the four divisions on campus: arts and humanities, physical sciences, social sciences and biological sciences. “Each year we recognize faculty members at various stages in their careers, who excel in their research areas,”...
Cullowhee, NCwcu.edu

Brinson Honors College graduate gains national fellowship award

“The ability to personally impact a child, paired with my love for all things language, is what truly inspired me to pursue a career in speech-language pathology,” said Alexis Moser, a recent graduate of Brinson Honors College at Western Carolina University. She departs WCU with a bachelor’s degree in communication...
Educationnbc24.com

BGSU, Washington Local Schools awarded state grant to diversify young educators

The Ohio Department of Education has selected Bowling Green State University and Washington Local Schools to utilize funds from its Diversifying the Education Profession grant program. Throughout the next 2 1/2 years, the university's Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education will work with Washington Local to integrate Project...
CollegesChipley Bugle

Chipola School of Education signing

The Chipola College School of Education hosted their first annual Aspiring Educator Senior Signing event on May 25. Pictured from left, are: graduating high school seniors—Rebecca Mercer, Abigayle Cozart, Virginia Milton and Hannah Hetteberg—who plan to pursue careers as teachers. The students, who are members of Future Educators Clubs from area high schools, were accompanied by their families and school district personnel.
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Salamanca educator awarded NSF research fellowship

SALAMANCA — Salamanca educator Aaron Straus has been invited to conduct the National Science Foundation (NSF) research this summer. Straus is an instructional coach and coordinator for the Science, Technology, Engineer, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program at Salamanca City Central School District. The NSF Research Experience for Teachers (RET) is...
Terre Haute, INrose-hulman.edu

Veteran Faculty, Staff Honored for Teaching, Scholarship & Service

Electrical and computer engineering professors Cliff Grigg and Robert Throne shared the spotlight with a long list of faculty and staff members whose teaching skills, research and scholarly pursuits in their academics and compassion for their colleagues and students were on full display as Rose-Hulman successful dealt with COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Whitaker awarded MSU Presidential Fellowship scholarship

MURRAY - Murray State University has awarded Claire Whitaker of Murray High School with the prestigious Presidential Fellowship scholarship, which includes full tuition, housing and meals for up to four years at the university. “We are extremely proud of the incoming fall of 2021 class of Presidential Fellowship scholarship recipients,...
Fruitland, IDArgus Observer Online

Fruitland Education Association awards Educator of the Year, scholarships

FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Education Association held a small ceremony in the Fruitland High School Library Wednesday afternoon to honor its picks for 2021 Educator of the Year and 2021 Friend of Education. There, before a small gathering of teachers, parents and students, the association also presented two scholarships it offered to graduating seniors of the Fruitland High class of 2021.
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Philly STEM Education for Sustainability: Year-Long Paid Fellowship for Phila. H. S. Teachers – Jun 9

Are you interested in making STEM learning directly relevant to your students’ lived realities? Excited by the possibilities of creating place-based, community-engaged projects? Want to collaborate with students, teachers, staff, and community organizations to address issues of sustainability, social, environmental, and climate justice?. We are inviting applications from Philadelphia high...
Gwinnett County, GAaccesswdun.com

Lanier High School awarded grant for STEM education

Lanier High School has been awarded a $24,000 grant from State Farm IT for its science, technology, engineering and math education programs. Gwinnett County Public Schools made the announcement Wednesday, saying school officials plan to direct the funds towards their robotics program both at Lanier's center for design and technology and its feeder elementary schools. Lanier teacher Mike Reilly said State Farm's grants have been important to the center's growth over the past several years.
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

Ph.D. Students Antonina Maxey and Natalie Khalil Awarded NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

The Department of Biomedical Engineering students will pursue research to broaden our understanding of heart attacks and how the cells of the uterus function. Ph.D. students in the USC Viterbi Department of Biomedical Engineering, Antonina (Nina) Maxey and Natalie Khalil have been awarded prestigious Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation. The competitive five year fellowships honor outstanding graduate student researchers with financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000.
Charitiesnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Pi Kappa Phi partners with School of Education

As part of philanthropy initiatives, the Beta Omicron chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University has partnered with the School of Education to address literacy issues in the region. The brothers donated books to the Remapping the Cradle to Prison Pipeline with Dr. Michelle Fazio-Brunson and will be assisting Brunson with the creation of literacy bags for at-risk children. They have also donated books to start a Little Lending Library within the School of Education and attended a training with Dr. Katrina Jordan, director of the School of Education, on how to read picture books to kids. Those brothers then read books to at-risk youngsters in local schools. Several fraternity members also volunteered for Reading on the River and have continued to donate books, some of which will be shared with the community at a local literacy event, while textbooks are being donated to NSU’s Academic Success Center for student use.
Athens, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Athens Area School District awarded ag education grant

Athens Area School District has been awarded state funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Ag and Youth Program, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110). The $6,060.24 grant will go toward the purchase of a hydroponic grow garden for the Harlan Rowe Middle School’s ag program. “I am pleased a...
CollegesNorthwestern University

Doctoral candidate Marzouq Alnusf awarded Newcombe Fellowship

EVANSTON --- Marzouq Alnusf, a doctoral candidate in philosophy in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, has been named a Charlotte W. Newcombe Doctoral Dissertation Fellow. The fellowship is the nation’s largest and most prestigious award for Ph.D. candidates in the humanities and social sciences addressing questions of ethical...
Politicskiow.com

North Iowa Schools Award Over $70,000 in Scholarships

The North Iowa Community School Board has approved the awarding of scholarships to its students. According to North Iowa Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson, this is a result of community support. The awards were handed out Wednesday prior to the graduation ceremonies on Sunday. Erickson and the board are very proud...