If you’ve ever visited eBay or the PlayStation PS Store, you’ve seen the PayPal payment system, one of the most used on the Net – 50% of eBayers were already using it in 2002, 14 years ago – and it allows pagar on websites, as well as transfer money between users they have email. With elements of an electronic bank, PayPal acts as an intermediary between the seller and the user, certifying payments and collections and mediating if there is a problem.