Rockwall County, TX

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rockwall County dropping rapidly

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wbC8_0aDjKa0L00

The number of Rockwall County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 has decreased significantly during the past two weeks, with those who have recovered from the virus surpassing those who are newly infected.

The Rockwall Office of Emergency Management reported there had been 9,481 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 23 cases in one week’s time.

The report also noted there had been 9,300 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 36 individuals within the previous seven days.

There had been 157 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, unchanged from one week earlier.

According to the county’s report, six people were in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus as of Monday, six less than during the previous week and nine fewer than two weeks earlier. Only one of those of those patients were listed in the ICU, compared to three patients one week ago.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday, 52.47% of Rockwall County residents aged 12 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 41.65% being fully vaccinated.

The state agency’s report indicated that 85.16% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 74.13% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan

The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall County is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/

Rockwall, TX
