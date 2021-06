This Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the infamous burning of Black Wall Street, one of the worst unrecorded tragedies of the 20th century. In 1921, the Tulsa Tribune published an inflammatory story titled, "Nab Negro for Attacking Girl in an Elevator," setting off years of building racial tensions. Bustling with shoppers, visitors, tourists, and even investors, Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was busied by banks, restaurants, hotels, mutual aid societies, insurance companies, law firms, all razed. At least 300 people were killed in the attack, yet the mainstream media rarely mentions the tragedy.