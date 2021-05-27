Cancel
89.5 percent of River View teachers stay put; average earns $57,900 per year

By Will County Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 89.5 percent of teachers stay at River View Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

