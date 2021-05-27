Publishers and ecommerce sellers can’t survive on tentpole events alone

The Beauty Sector, cosmetics, skincare, personal care and fragrance, has been highly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the U.S. alone, in-person/in-store beauty shopping is 81% of the market, so for ‘Beauty Junkies’ like me, it was tough being forced to stay at home, and not being able to spend time browsing and sampling at our favorite brick and mortar beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, Blue Mercury, and clean beauty upstart, Credo – as well as our corner drugstores.