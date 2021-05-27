Publishers and ecommerce sellers can’t survive on tentpole events alone
Publishers are the new storefront. It's therefore essential that retailers forge deeper relationships with them to tap into the full potential of content commerce. The pandemic-induced surge in online buying has led to some record numbers in ecommerce sales. Black Friday, long associated with brick-and-mortar retail, quickly became a significant online shopping day, and sales grew more than 20% last year. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday 2020 was the largest U.S. ecommerce day ever.www.digitalcommerce360.com