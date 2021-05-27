Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Publishers and ecommerce sellers can’t survive on tentpole events alone

By Matt Smith
digitalcommerce360.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublishers are the new storefront. It's therefore essential that retailers forge deeper relationships with them to tap into the full potential of content commerce. The pandemic-induced surge in online buying has led to some record numbers in ecommerce sales. Black Friday, long associated with brick-and-mortar retail, quickly became a significant online shopping day, and sales grew more than 20% last year. Meanwhile, Cyber Monday 2020 was the largest U.S. ecommerce day ever.

www.digitalcommerce360.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Online Publishers#Online Retail#Top Sellers#Advertising Content#Online Content#Mother S Day#Ecommerce Sales#Ecommerce Dollars#Ecommerce Adoption#Content Publishers#Always On Ecommerce#Expert Publishers#Brands#Advertisers#Online Buying#Brick And Mortar Retail#Consumers Shop#Customers#Ad Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Grocery & Supermaketstreetfightmag.com

Swiftly Closes the Online-to-Offline Loop for Grocers and CPGs

Before the pandemic, grocery may have appeared to be brick-and-mortar retail’s last stand against an inexorable tide of digitization. But online sales in the space tripled during the pandemic, and consumers of all age groups got more comfortable with the idea of ordering milk and eggs online, whether for delivery or expedited pickup. That left almost an entire industry in need of digital transformation, and startup Swiftly was there to make the connection.
InternetThe Drum

Beyond the cookie: The future of advertising for marketers & publishers

“Change” may not have made Merriam-Webster’s 2020 Word of the Year, but it was the key word for digital advertising. In addition to the upheaval of a global pandemic, digital advertising faced a series of serious challenges. From Google Chrome’s third-party cookie phase-out announcement to mounting privacy regulations to rapidly changing consumer habits, confusion reigned.
InternetDigiday

Pinterest edges closer to social commerce with new Shopping List feature

Pinterest is looking to help its users get one step closer to purchasing with a new feature that automatically saves shoppable product pins and even notifies users of price changes. Starting today, the Shopping List feature will automatically save user product pins in one place, making it easier for users...
Marketswhatsnewinpublishing.com

B2B Subscriptions: Strategies publishers are using to conquer the market

Subscription revenue has become increasingly more important to publishers as advertising revenue has declined. Publishers, especially those with general interest publications, have traditionally pursued individual consumers. Now many are exploring the B2B subscriptions model to attract subscribers in bulk from businesses and organisations. B2B has a huge uncovered potential. This...
Retailbeautypackaging.com

Will Amazon Rule as a Predominant Beauty Retail Channel?

The Beauty Sector, cosmetics, skincare, personal care and fragrance, has been highly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the U.S. alone, in-person/in-store beauty shopping is 81% of the market, so for ‘Beauty Junkies’ like me, it was tough being forced to stay at home, and not being able to spend time browsing and sampling at our favorite brick and mortar beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, Blue Mercury, and clean beauty upstart, Credo – as well as our corner drugstores.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This Growth Stock the Future of TV Advertising?

In this video I will be talking about the advertisement side of the Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) business. Because Roku is so much more than just a streaming play. It will need to compete with all the other streaming players out there, but you should be thinking of Roku as a gateway for streaming content on your TV and as an advertising play.
Economymarketinginsidergroup.com

Why So Many Businesses Are Shifting to Content Marketing

Who is the one true king of marketing? Common guesses may include ads, conferences, or even brand ambassadors on social media. But none of these even come close. What if I told you the answer was quality content? Content is king today and will still be on the throne tomorrow. I’ll prove it to you – just in case you’re skeptical.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Upfluence Announces Integration with WooCommerce, cementing their position as the Most Powerful Influencer Marketing Tool in eCommerce

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Upfluence Software, the only all-in-one SaaS firm that helps brands and agencies identify, contact, manage and analyze their influencers at scale, announced today it now integrates with WooCommerce. Offering influencer discovery in its large proprietary database featuring a fully integrated influencer campaign management platform, Upfluence now becomes the only influencer marketing solution with a dedicated tool for brands and agencies to manage influencer outreach and activation within an eCommerce brand’s own customer base.
Small Businessnprillinois.org

The Prime Effect: How The Amazon Marketplace Shapes How We Shop

Like everything with Amazon, its marketplace is big. Small businesses like Steve Chou’s Bumblebee Linens can soar. But is the marketplace also destroying main street brick and mortar stores? In the third episode of our Amazon series, a look at the peaks and pits of Amazon’s marketplace for retail. Guests.
InternetGreenwichTime

What is a Pinterest Manager, and Why Do Businesses Need One?

Your weekend obsession with pinning wedding inspiration and crazy recipes may seem like a job in itself. But there’s a way to turn that Sunday passion into an actual job that makes both you and your client's real money. Because a Pinterest manager is like the everyday Pinner turned strategic and creative expert.
Marketshbr.org

Capitalism Won’t Thrive on Value Investing Alone

A month ago, Charles de Vaulx, a prominent financier fell to his death from his 10th floor New York office, an apparent suicide. Unlike brokers who had jumped in the 1930s Crash, de Vaulx, a resolute value investor, had shunned debt, keeping as much as 40% of funds in cash when he couldn’t find attractive investments.
RetailMySanAntonio

The future of ecommerce: From marketplace seller to the exit of your company

The preference of customers for ecommerce increased exponentially in the last year because of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 , but even when everything returns relative to normal and physical stores open, the reality is that the preference for this business model will be maintained or will continue to grow over the next few years.
Businesssgbonline.com

Etsy To Acquire Fashion Resale Marketplace Depop

Etsy Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Depop, a privately-held marketplace for fashion for $1.625 billion. Following the closing of the transaction, currently anticipated to occur during the third quarter of 2021, Depop will continue to be headquartered in London and operate as a standalone marketplace run by its existing leadership team.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Amazon

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are two of the largest and best-known brands in the world. In fact, many people reading this article probably interact with one or both of these companies on a daily basis. Over the last decade, shares of Alphabet and Amazon have soared 330%...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

4 Standard Business Models for API Monetization

The process of generating revenue from APIs is called API monetisation. API monetisation isn’t only about how a business generates revenue from APIs but also about how you expose the API to an audience while keeping it secure and controlling its consumption. API monetisation includes both direct and indirect payment models to drive revenue. Here are some standard business models for API monetisation.
Businessfreshfruitportal.com

Amazon expected to eclipse Tesco as top U.K. retailer by 2025 as online grows - report

According to a new report released by Edge Retail Insight, Amazon will overtake Tesco as the UK’s top retailer within the next four years. Though Tesco’s current sales are nearly double that of Amazon’s (£64bn compared with £36.3bn in 2020), the newer retailer is quickly gaining ground on its competitor. Edge by Ascential, whose research team conducted the study, said that by 2025 Amazon’s sales will hit £77.1bn, bettering Tesco’s by 3.5%, or £76.1bn.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Unbound Commerce Apps Selected As Top Mobile Commerce Driver For BigCommerce Merchants

Unbound Commerce is pleased announce they have been selected by marketing platform Yotpo as one of the best tools to grow sales for merchants using BigCommerce for ecommerce. After a selection process, the list was announced May 11 and serves as a reference point for BigCommerce retailers looking to boost sales via extensions offered in the BigCommerce extension marketplace.