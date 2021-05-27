‘People Have No Regard for Athletes’ Mental Health’: Naomi Osaka Reveals Why She Is Opting Out of 2021 French Open Press Interviews
Naomi Osaka is putting her mental health first and stepping away from all press obligations as she remains focused on her game ahead of the 2021 French Open. The 23-year-old professional tennis star is protecting her mind the same way she does her body so that she stays in top form for the tournament also known as the Roland-Garros. In a statement released on both Instagram and Twitter, the No. 2-ranked player in the world details her reasons for skipping out on interviews leading up to and during the competition, which she attributes to a lack of “regard for athletes’ mental health.”atlantablackstar.com