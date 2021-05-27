TP-Link 5-port Multi-Gig Switch $109.99 @Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Prime Day 2021 is official, there are two exciting things that Amazon shoppers have to look forward to. Yes, the first is the fact that we now know exactly when Amazon plans to host its massive annual sales event with millions of deals that are available exclusively to Prime members. As we told you in the middle of the night the second Amazon announced it, Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 this year! All the information you need to know can be found in our earlier coverage, including a preview of Amazon’s upcoming deals, opportunities to score free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day, and all the links you need to know to find the hottest Prime Day deals on Amazon’s site this year. After Prime Day was delayed from June all the way until October last year due to the pandemic, bargain hunters were super excited to learn that Amazon’s huge summer sale will actually take place in the summertime again this year. Don’t forget to sign up now for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member. That way, you can shop all of Amazon’s hottest deals of Prime Day 2021 without paying a penny for Prime!