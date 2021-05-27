Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

TP-Link 5-port Multi-Gig Switch $109.99 @Amazon

By RonaldM
slickdeals.net
 13 days ago

Multi-gigabit (or multi-gig / multigig for short) switches are starting to move into the mainstream eye, as new consumer devices start including 2.5GbE ports. The TP-Link 5-port Multi-Gig switch (TP-Link TL-SG105-M2) is an unmanaged switch with 5x2.5GbE ports (each port supports 100Mb/1Gb/2.5Gb), and is $109.99 sold and shipped by Amazon.com:

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tp Link#Switches#Amazon Stock#Multi Gig Switch#Gbe#Amazon Com#Qnap#Tp Link 5 Port#Tp Link Tl Sg105 M2#3rd Party Sellers#5 Port Multi Gig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nintendo Switch Pro listing just popped up on Amazon

When an Amazon listing pops up for a Nintendo Switch Pro, it's all but certain that it'll be coming out soon. Twitter user @Alphabeat_g spotted a Switch Pro listing when perusing through Amazon's Mexico website. The listing showed a blank page with "New Nintendo Switch Pro" plastered up top and Nintendo listed as the seller. This further confirms a Bloomberg report claiming that the Nintendo Switch Pro be coming out this year, it will be announced before or during E3, to which pre-orders should start soon thereafter.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

TP-Link Deco X60 review: A compact mesh router with plenty of speed

TP-Link has been mastering the mesh category with its Deco series, and the Deco X60 is no different. With Wi-Fi 6 and an estimated coverage area of up to 5,000 square feet with two nodes, this is one of the best compact mesh systems money can buy. TP-Link offers a wide range of Deco routers depending on how much speed you need, but for most people, the X60 with its AX3000 connection hits the sweet spot.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Amazon listings appear for a Spiritfarer physical edition on Switch

It looks like Spiritfarer could be getting a physical edition on Switch. This information was seen by Gematsu, and the details found include an Amazon.de listing for the game. The listing says that the physical edition is being published by Skybound Games and it will release on July 27, 2021. This is most likely a placeholder date, but this listing could be a sign that the game is getting a physical edition.
Electronicstheappletech.net

This Popular TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router Falls To $180 For The First Time Ever!

The Archer AX73 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router from TP-Link is currently available on Amazon for $179.99. This high-speed router, which was only released two months ago, is only now seeing its first discount. The Archer AX73 boasts Wi-Fi 6 speeds of up to 5400Mb/s, allowing everyone in your home to enjoy seamless gaming, browsing, and 8K streaming. You can connect “up to 4X more devices” without adding congestion thanks to six high-gain antennas, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA support. A USB 3.0 port and four Gigabit Ethernet ports round out the hardware.
Electronicsdoctorofcredit.com

[YMMV] Amazon: Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $7.49/$1.49 With AmEx Discount

Amazon is offering the Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $7.49 after clipping the coupon on page. I got the 50% off, but this item is showing $22.99 for me with no coupon. How could a coupon get it down to $7.49? I’ve seen some good Amazon coupons, up to 50% off, but not this deep of a discount. It would need to be ~67% off to get it down to $7.49.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts to expect

Amazon Prime Day – one of the internet’s biggest shopping events – is nearly upon us, which might come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year. With the online giant confirming it will take place in June, it’s time to get your shopping lists in order. The event is best known for slashing prices on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best deals come in the form of tech, electricals and gaming – with consoles and gaming bundles usually considerably discounted. While Xbox and Playstation are often popular choices, the hottest console during the...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Superdanny Wireless Charging Station with 5 USB Ports

With 5 USB ports, the Superdanny wireless charging station allows to charge up to 5 devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The wireless charging dock measures 3.2 x 3.2 x 3.2 inches and weighs 12 ounces. As shown in the images, the charging station delivers a minimal cubic form factor in solid black finish, and the aluminum casing not only provides better heat dissipation and higher strength, but also complements to the sleek look.
ElectronicsTechRadar

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring HS110 review

The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Energy Monitoring HS110 is an affordable smart plug that allows you to control any electrical appliance connected to it from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home. It integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant, and will even keep track of the energy consumption of the device connected to it – but it’s a bulky device and doesn’t come with support for HomeKit.
Video Gamesava360.com

Big Nintendo Switch SD Card Is Nearly Half Off At Best Buy

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch basically necessitates a memory card, and the microSDXC cards it supports can get pretty expensive at higher capacities. That’s why it’s a great time to buy one with Best Buy’s current sale, which prices a 400GB card down to almost half its normal cost.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

PA Link Aggregation with a Meraki switch

I am just checking to see whether anyone has successfully integrated a PA-5220 wit a Meraki switch? Is there anything I need to look out for?. Any advise greatly appreciated.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

TP-Link Archer AX21 review: Nothing wasted

The TP-Link Archer AX21 is one of the cheapest Wi-FI 6 routers TP-Link makes, but most of the people that use it would never know. The Archer AX21 has all of the most important features you want in a WI-FI 6 router, such as solid AX1800 speeds, basic parental controls, and quality of service controls. As long as you don't have too many devices or expect to cover a big house, the Archer AX21 will have no trouble keeping up with even gigabit connections, though Wi-Fi 5 performance will be a bit lackluster.
ElectronicsNeowin

Get this CHOETECH 7-in-1 MacBook Adapter at 25% off

Right now you can pick up the CHOETECH 7-in-1 MacBook Air Adapter and apply a coupon that saves you 25% off the $39.99 list price. This is not only a great deal, it also offers 4K HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 100W USB C Power Delivery, Micro SD/SD Card Reader for 2020/2019/2018/2017 MacBook Pro models, and for the 2020/2019 MacBook Air.
Electronicsnewsatw.com

Prime Day 2021: Amazon Echo Alexa deals available now and coming soon

For fans of Amazon’s Alexa, Prime Day is one of the two best times of the year to add to your chorus of Amazon Echo devices. The other big price-slashing event — Black Friday/Cyber Monday — won’t pop off until November, so if you’re looking into expanding your menagerie of smart speakers and displays sooner than that, mark your calendar for Amazon Prime Day, June 21 and 22.
ElectronicsBGR

Every single one of TP-Link’s hottest Kasa smart home gadgets is discounted at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Prime Day 2021 is official, there are two exciting things that Amazon shoppers have to look forward to. Yes, the first is the fact that we now know exactly when Amazon plans to host its massive annual sales event with millions of deals that are available exclusively to Prime members. As we told you in the middle of the night the second Amazon announced it, Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 this year! All the information you need to know can be found in our earlier coverage, including a preview of Amazon’s upcoming deals, opportunities to score free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day, and all the links you need to know to find the hottest Prime Day deals on Amazon’s site this year. After Prime Day was delayed from June all the way until October last year due to the pandemic, bargain hunters were super excited to learn that Amazon’s huge summer sale will actually take place in the summertime again this year. Don’t forget to sign up now for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member. That way, you can shop all of Amazon’s hottest deals of Prime Day 2021 without paying a penny for Prime!