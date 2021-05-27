newsbreak-logo
Shreveport, LA

Many looking to hit the road this Memorial Day after being cooped up during year of pandemic

By Tayler Davis
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday, May 28 is the start of the Memorial Day weekend, and many people in the ArkLaTex are choosing to travel this year. Some say gas prices are putting a damper on their plans, while others are worried about COVID-19. Overall, most people seem happy to have the option to get out of town this year since everyone was stuck at home in 2020.

www.ksla.com
