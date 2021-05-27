newsbreak-logo
Hanifee undergoes elbow surgery (updated)

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrioles minor league pitcher Brenan Hanifee, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Turner-Ashby High School in Virginia, underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstructive surgery on his right elbow yesterday in Dallas. The team announced that the procedure was “successful.”. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery. Meister handled the...

