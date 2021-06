Amazon Prime Day 2021 will bring a staggering number of deals June 21-22--so many, in fact, that it may be hard to decipher the good deals from the great ones. While there are already some great early Prime Day deals, there will be thousands more when the sale officially begins. Ahead of Prime Day, we decided to round up some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of Prime Day 2021. In addition to simply finding the best deals, there are other promotions running that will help you save money overall, including a $10 Amazon credit when you spend $10 or more on small businesses, discounts you can get through Alexa, and bonus cash back if you have an Amazon Prime Visa card.