HOOVER, Ala. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team starts postseason play at the 2021 SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala. The Gamecocks, the seventh seed in the tournament, faces 10th-seeded Alabama, on Tuesday, May 25 at approximately 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central) in the second game of the day. Tuesday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Ben McDonald and Chris Burke on the call. Every Gamecock contest will be on the Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call. Carolina lost 2-of-3 games to Tennessee this past weekend, winning Friday's game, 3-2, behind seven strong innings from Brett Kerry and Brady Allen's three-run home run.