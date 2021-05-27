How to Grow and Maintain Diverse Hiring Practices Post-Pandemic
A question soon to be asked to all is, “What did you do during the pandemic?” Individuals might comment on the number of puzzles they completed or drive-by Covid-19 birthdays they attended. Companies will regard transitioning to remote work and the high volume of incoming and outgoing Zoom calls. But what this question is really asking individuals and organizations to do is reflect upon how they made a change for the better in 2020.news.bloombergtax.com