Ninth Victim Dies in San Jose Mass Shooting
(CN) — A ninth person died of injuries sustained during a mass shooting at a San Jose railyard overnight, the 231st such incident in the United States this year. Alex Ward Fritch, 49, died at a hospital Wednesday night, according to the Santa Clara County Coroner. Authorities have also identified the eight other victims: Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.www.courthousenews.com