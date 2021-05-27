ANALYSIS: Three-Day Breach Notice to Regulators Is Not So Rare

BioTel Heart Notice of Breach of Personal Information MALVERN, PA, June 3, 2021 - BioTel Heart (the "Company"), a division of BioTelemetry, Inc., has announced that on January 28, 2021, it learned that a vendor failed to secure certain patients' personal information that was stored online. The Company immediately took steps to investigate and respond to the incident. The investigation revealed that the information involved may have been publicly accessible between October 17, 2019 and August 9, 2020. There is no evidence to date that the information has been misused as a result of this incident. The affected personal information may have included patient names, contact information, dates of birth, medical information relevant to remote cardiac monitoring services (including the name of the prescribing physician, and patients' diagnoses, diagnostic tests, and treatment), and health insurance information. The records may have also included Social Security numbers, although the Company does not request or require Social Security numbers from the physicians who order its services. The Company notified all those affected patients for whom it had current contact information and arranged to provide identity protection services including credit monitoring at no charge to all affected patients for two years. Individuals who did not receive notification but believe their information may have been affected can call 855-654-0879 toll-free for additional information, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (closed on U.S. observed holidays). AD# 1943756.