ANALYSIS: Three-Day Breach Notice to Regulators Is Not So Rare

bloomberglaw.com
 18 days ago

Are three days enough time to put together a data breach notification? To some, President Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity may seem a bit drastic. But not when compared to the trend of industry-specific state laws imposing similar time frames on notifications to state insurance regulators.

news.bloomberglaw.com
EconomyThe Post and Courier

Filing Notices - BioTel Heart - Notice of Breach

BioTel Heart Notice of Breach of Personal Information MALVERN, PA, June 3, 2021 - BioTel Heart (the "Company"), a division of BioTelemetry, Inc., has announced that on January 28, 2021, it learned that a vendor failed to secure certain patients' personal information that was stored online. The Company immediately took steps to investigate and respond to the incident. The investigation revealed that the information involved may have been publicly accessible between October 17, 2019 and August 9, 2020. There is no evidence to date that the information has been misused as a result of this incident. The affected personal information may have included patient names, contact information, dates of birth, medical information relevant to remote cardiac monitoring services (including the name of the prescribing physician, and patients' diagnoses, diagnostic tests, and treatment), and health insurance information. The records may have also included Social Security numbers, although the Company does not request or require Social Security numbers from the physicians who order its services. The Company notified all those affected patients for whom it had current contact information and arranged to provide identity protection services including credit monitoring at no charge to all affected patients for two years. Individuals who did not receive notification but believe their information may have been affected can call 855-654-0879 toll-free for additional information, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (closed on U.S. observed holidays). AD# 1943756.
Malvern, PApilotonline.com

BioTel Heart Notice of Breach of Personal Information. MALVERN, PA, June 3, 2021 – BioTel Heart (the "Company"), a division of BioTelemetry, Inc., has announced that on January 28, 2021, it learned that a vendor failed to secure certain patients' personal information that was stored online. The Company immediately took steps to investigate and respond to the incident.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

What if the threat comes from within? Federal agencies must address the risk

When the Colonial Pipeline was brought down by DarkSide hackers as part of a growing ransomware as a service threat, the experience was eye-opening for our country, which was ill-prepared to address the potential for expanding attacks by hackers seeking only profit. Now, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) scrambles to regulate cybersecurity in the pipeline industry after the fact, all federal agencies need to turn their attention inward to fortify themselves against similar external threats and insider threats.
Lawtechaeris.com

If personal data is comprised in a data breach, can you file a lawsuit?

A data breach describes where information is accessed, stolen, and used by cyber thieves without authorization. Incidents of this kind are more common than we think. Last year alone, 155.8 million individuals were affected by data exposures, sensitive information being disclosed due to less-than-adequate information security. Estimated reading time: 5...
Collegesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

UC Notice of Data Breach | #emailsecurity

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the University of California (UC) previously disclosed in communications to students, staff and faculty, and retirees in early April, UC experienced a security event with its Accellion file transfer appliance (FTA). This release provides up-to-date information on what happened and what we are doing. What Happened?. On...
Politicsmavensnotebook.com

NOTICE: Consideration of adoption of emergency regulations for the Russian River Watershed & information on submitting public comments

As a reminder, the State Water Resources Control Board will consider adoption of a proposed emergency regulation for the Russian River watershed at the June 15th State Water Board Meeting which, among other things, will help ensure water is available for: (1) carryover storage in Lake Mendocino in the event conditions remain dry; (2) minimum flows for state and federally listed fish in the Russian River; and (3) minimum human health and safety needs.
Trafficwitneygazette.co.uk

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 -SECTION 14(1) & (2) Notice of Temporary Traffic Order

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 -SECTION 14(1) & (2) Notice of Temporary Traffic Order. East Challow Footpath No.196/5 Closure Date of Order: 21 June 2021 Coming Into force: 28 June 2021 This Order is being introduced because of construction works which were planned to be completed on 31 August 2021. But the work has been delayed by C0VID.19. The anticipated completion date Is now 28 February 2022. The effect of the Order is to temporarily prohibit persons proceeding in East Challow Footpath No.196/5 between the A417 Challow Road and Canal Way. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed to Indicate when the measures are in force. Exemptions are Included for emergency services and for the works and for access to premises which are only accessible from the closed section of footpath. The alternative route is via Challow Road and Canal Way. This Order will remain in force for 6 months and may be extended with the consent of the Secretary of State for Transport. (Ref.T6109)/MR)
Saint George, UT890kdxu.com

NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

Shivwits Plateau Landscape Restoration Project Environmental Assessment. ST. GEORGE, Utah—An Environmental Assessment (EA) has been prepared for the proposed Shivwits Plateau Landscape Restoration Project (PEPC-98370/ DOI-BLM-AZ-A030-2021-0005). The project is located within the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Mohave County, Arizona. The Monument and this project are cooperatively managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the National Park Service (NPS).
Corbin, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Woman accused of fraud to obtain stimulus, PPP funds

LONDON, Ky. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Corbin woman accused of defrauding the government out of money intended to help businesses and individuals recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. Karenda Vaughn, 35, has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud and one count...
Congress & Courtslexblog.com

Pending Legislation Would Require Country of Origin Disclosures for Online Product Offerings

The Senate recently passed the Country of Origin Labeling Online Act (COOL Online Act) with overwhelming bipartisan support. Currently, U.S. law requires that external packaging for many products state the product’s country of origin. The uptick in online shopping and the sale of imported products, however, has increased interest in requiring country of origin disclosures for online offers. The proposed legislation would require online sellers to disclose country of origin in online product descriptions and online advertisements. The designation would be in a manner consistent with the Customs and Border Protection origin marking regulations and section 304 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The legislation would also require conspicuous disclosure of the seller’s location and, if applicable, the country in which any parent corporation of such seller is located.
Economynysscpa.org

Regulatory Roundup - June 8-14

The Act establishes the accounting profession as a STEM career pathway and supports long-standing efforts to create more diversity in the future accounting workforce. New Auditing Standard Provides Additional Guidance on the Use of Specialists and Pricing Information. June 8, 2021. ​. CBO. ​. Cost Estimate. June 11, 2021. As...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

ICE launches Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL)

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the launch of the Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL). The Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office is terminated. The new program will serve as a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system offered by ICE that will ensure services are offered to all victims regardless of immigration status of the victim or perpetrator. The expanded services provided through VESL will include guidance on available U- and T-visa resources and information about the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Blue Campaign to counter human trafficking.
EconomyBBC

Three Ds Mining guilty of breaching safety rules

A mining company has been found guilty of breaching health and safety laws after an employee was badly injured. A miner was crushed after cheap wooden roof supports gave way in Crynant, Neath Port Talbot in 2017. Swansea Crown Court heard Three D's Mining Ltd's mine director dismissed miners' concerns...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

After Colonial Pipeline hack, all organizations need to boost cyber defenses | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

The recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline was an all too familiar story to businesses across the United States. The pipeline, which supplies fuel to some 50 million people from the Gulf Coast up through the entire East Coast, was closed last Friday as a precautionary measure after a ransomware attack. The company and the U.S. government continue to investigate the extent of the impact.
Herndon, VAKABC

Volkswagen, Audi Report Data Breach

(Herndon, VA) — Volkswagen and Audi are reporting they’ve been hit by a data breach hack. Volkswagen’s luxury brands say more than three-million customers at the very least had their contact information stolen in the U.S. and Canada. The company reached out to 90-thousand people who had especially sensitive information taken, including drivers license numbers and Social Security numbers. VW U.S.A says the breach also included data from people who had merely inquired about purchasing an Audi or VW car. The company is offering free credit protection to those who’ve had very sensitive information stolen.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

HSI probe results in 2-year prison sentence for Orange County man who operated illegal ATM network that laundered Bitcoin and cash for criminals

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An Orange County man was sentenced Friday to 24 months in federal prison for operating an illegal virtual-currency money services business that exchanged up to $25 million – some of it on behalf of criminals – through in-person transactions and a network of Bitcoin ATM-type kiosks.
Economynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Industry coalition asks appropriators to boost CISA funding — FCW | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

Industry coalition asks appropriators to boost CISA funding. An industry coalition focused on cybersecurity is urging top congressional appropriators to give the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency a $750 million boost in the fiscal year 2022 budget, citing the various attacks on federal agencies and the private sector in the past year.
Economymeritalk.com

SSA Makes Progress on Risk Management Framework

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has implemented four of the seven open priority recommendations that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) identified in April 2020, including updating systems and establishing a risk management framework. The four recommendations SSA addressed include: updating its system to ensure waivers for Disability Insurance (DI) overpayments...