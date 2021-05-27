CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi & Kim Chae Won try out Rocket Punch's 'Ring Ring' challenge on TikTok

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIZ*ONE members Kwon Eun Bi and Kim Chae Won have set out to cheer on their fellow Woollim Entertainment labelmates, girl group Rocket Punch!. In light of Rocket Punch's recent comeback with their title track "Ring Ring", the IZ*ONE members decided to take on the "Ring Ring" challenge on TikTok, teaming up with the Rocket Punch members. Kwon Eun Bi was seen doing the challenge with member Suhyun, Yeonhee, and Dahyun, while Kim Chae Won made a surprise appearance in a challenge video featuring members Yoonkyung and Sohee! You can find both TikTok challenge clips shared via Rocket Punch's official SNS, below.

