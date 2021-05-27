IZ*ONE's Kwon Eun Bi & Kim Chae Won try out Rocket Punch's 'Ring Ring' challenge on TikTok

New stills have been released as we near the November premiere of One Ordinary Day. The stills feature the cast and crew at the drama’s first script reading. Based on the BBC drama Criminal Justice, One Ordinary Day is about the fight for justice and survival. An ordinary college student finds himself wrongfully accused of murder, and all the evidence is stacked against him. His only help comes from two unlikely sources: a third-rate lawyer, and the top dog at a prison.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO