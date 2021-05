Georgia Baseball has seen its NCAA Tournament stock plummet in the days following its elimination from the SEC Baseball Tournament on Thursday. Scott Stricklin's ball club got a much needed 4-1 win over fellow bubble squad LSU on Tuesday in a first-round single-elimination game to advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Then, it was two and barbecue for the Bulldogs who lost 11-2 to top-seeded and top-ranked Arkansas and 4-0 to likely regional host Ole Miss to be eliminated.