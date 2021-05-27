newsbreak-logo
Politics & Poetry, the new podcast about the nexus of politics and poetry, announces the release of Episode Three, featuring the poetry of President Jimmy Carter

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Producers, Lisa Campbell, Ron Campbell, Lexi Hunter and Haley Lunski are thrilled to announce the launch of the third episode of Politics & Poetry featuring the enduring politics and meaningful poetry of President Jimmy Carter. During this episode, join three generations of political activists and...

www.chron.com
