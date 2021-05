The Biden administration is considering whether to implement COVID-19 vaccine “passports” for international travel from the United States. In an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said “we’re taking a very close look at” such measures. “One of our principles that has guided us throughout the pandemic is the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and making sure that any passport we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised, and so we’re taking a very close look at that,” he explained.