Through the use of technology, several 4-H educational opportunities have still been offered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. One such project was the 4-H Talk Meet and Demonstrations in the KY 4-H Communication Program. Pre-COVID, youth would deliver their presentation to audience of judges, peers and parents in a classroom of HCTC. During the pandemic, the process was changed to meet safety guidelines and the youth participants met with their leaders though Google Classroom or by socially distancing in school and videoed their presentation for evaluation and competition.