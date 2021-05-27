Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Great white shark population along California coast booming

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great white shark population off the California coastline is increasing. In a recent study published in the journal Biological Conservation, researchers from Stanford University, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center found that between 2011 and 2018 great white shark numbers in the area had notably risen.

talesbuzz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Marine Science#Marine Animals#Coastal Waters#World Population#Stanford University#The Monterey Bay Aquarium#Oregon State University#Tomales Point#Livescience#Noaa#Montana State University#Biological Conservation#White Shark Numbers#White Shark Abundance#White Shark Recovery#White Sharks#Southeast Farallon Island#Robust Populations#Individual Sharks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalskisswtlz.com

Some great white sharks are getting closer to humans, videos show

New drone images taken near Los Angeles show an increasing number of juvenile great white sharks swimming among people. The population of these animals is exploding off the coasts of Southern California beaches — and they appear much calmer about their new neighbors than humans have historically felt about sharks.
Wildlifehelloniceworld.com

Can shark populations help predict tropical weather?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some species of sharks and their locations could be an indicator of whether tropical weather is about to strike an area, according to new research that supports previous work conducted by Florida’s Mote Marine Laboratory. That research from summer 2001 used a series of underwater receivers...
AnimalsBoston Herald

The top 10 most detected great white sharks along the Cape, and their favorite spots

Can the 14-foot great white shark nicknamed James stay king this year?. Tagged in 2014, James is the leader for the most great white shark detections along the Cape during the last decade with 25,140 total detections, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s new online archive that reveals where hundreds of great white sharks have visited along the Cape each year.
WildlifePosted by
92 Moose

Gigantic Shark Spotted Off The Coast Of New England

Among other things, 2020 was known for being a big year for sharks off the coast of New England. Sadly, we even had several shark attacks, one of which was fatal. It looks like 2021 could end up being a prolific year for sharks, too. Recently, students on a ship...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

High Genomic Diversity is Good News for California Condors

June 5, 2021 - Despite almost being driven to extinction, the California condor has a high degree of genetic diversity that bodes well for its long-term survival, according to a U.S. National Science Foundation-funded analysis by University of California researchers. Nearly 40 years ago, the state's wild condor population was...
WildlifeGillette News Record

UW professor leads study that found fires, summer snowstorms created unprecedented migratory bird die-off

Research led by the University of Wyoming shows that extensive and severe wildfires, as well as wildfire-induced smoke, led to patterns of mass mortality events for various bird species in 12 Western states during the 2020 summer fire season. At the same time, snowstorms in late summer also may have impacted bird migration by cutting off the birds’ food supply and pushing their migration before the birds were physiologically ready to make the trip.
Sciencewpde.com

Group tracks sharks along NC coast

Emerald Isle, NC — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. Some planning to hit the beach this weekend might want to know what’s lurking below the surface. According to Ocearch, there are currently around 20 tagged Great White and Tiger sharks just miles from the shore along the coast of North Carolina.
California StatePosted by
MIX 106

California Is The Smelliest State On The West Coast

All 50 states have been ranked from smelliest to least; California is #2, you might be surprised where Idaho landed... This is a pretty solid science they used to rank all 50 states from smelliest to least smelly. The study, released by Zippia, examined how filthy the air is in each state, how many landfills there are, DENTAL HEALTH played a role and they even looked at population density and the body odor problem that occurs when too many human beings are in close quarters. Idaho landed in the top 10.... LEAST smelliest. But first, let's shout out the SMELLIEST state in the United States. That honor would go to our friends in Maryland where not are only are there a lot of people, but it also gets real hot and humid during the summer months... Yikes! California is second on the list, but other than that, no state West of the Mississippi made it in the top ten. Woohoo!
AnimalsBirmingham Star

Lionfish now threaten species along Brazilian coast

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): A study led by the researchers at the California Academy of Sciences confirms invasive lionfish now threaten species along the Brazilian coast; management is critical to protecting local biodiversity. Since arriving at the northern Atlantic Ocean less than 30 years ago, lionfish have quickly become...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Was a Megalodon Shark Caught on Video off the Coast of Massachusetts? Not Exactly

Viral Video of Shark has Some Wondering of the Megalodon Shark is Back. There is a viral TikTok video of a shark sighting off the coast of Massachusetts and it’s stunning. Alex Albrecht who is a marine diversity student captured the monstrous looking creature swimming off the coast of Massachusetts from the top mast of a tall ship, the SSV Corwith Cramer according to nbcboston.com. It has been viewed over 37 million times. And no, the megalodon is not back. From his view from above, the shark certainly looks massive but it is not an extinct monster, is a basking shark that is basically harmless to humans.
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

Mystery event caused shark populations to crash 19 million years ago

Fossil records show that roughly 90 percent of the planet's open-ocean sharks inexplicably vanished. Sharks are some of nature’s greatest survivors. For more than 400 million years, the marine predators have plied Earth’s waters, from shallow reefs to the heart of the open ocean. Sharks are older than the oldest fossil forest. They’ve made it through at least four mass extinctions.
California StateMercury News

Endangered California sea otter found dead in illegal fishing trap

An endangered California sea otter has been found dead in an illegal fishing trap, prompting an investigation by state and federal wildlife authorities. The southern sea otter, a male, was discovered by a beachgoer on Zmudowski State Beach near Moss Landing in northern Monterey County on April 18. Investigators from...