Premiere: New Myths Debuts New Single and Video For “Fever Dream”

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince their 2014 debut record Give Me Noise, Brooklyn alt rock trio New Myths has been relatively quiet. The band has been active on the road, with slots supporting Metric, Warpaint, and The Joy Formidable, but only returned with new singles in 2019. Fortunately, those led to a new 2020 single, “Bad Connection” and an upcoming EP, All The Shiny Things. Now the band are back with the first track from the EP, their latest single, “Fever Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.

www.undertheradarmag.com
