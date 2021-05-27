Premiere: New Myths Debuts New Single and Video For “Fever Dream”

If you’re looking to add a song to your infectiously funky and upbeat vibes playlist, “Praise” by Monticolombi is the perfect addition. Also known as the front man for funk/soul outfit Stretch Soul Gang, Monticolombi is a talented musician hailing from the UK. After taking a break from music due to a heart attack at age 22, Monticolombi emerged with a new life philosophy to focus on the positive. — “Praise” is an undoubtedly feel-good tune. This track opens with whirls of synth. Monticolombi’s smooth bars then chime in over some funky guitar strumming. Lyrics that talk about feeling good float along over the bouncy, chill instrumentation of the track and have us dancing in our chairs while we listen.