Grounding horse slaughter flights focus of Jann Arden’s, nationwide petition attention

Ride North, Tourism Terrace, Tourism Smithers and Tourism Burns Lake. Note from the author: This episode of Local Flavors was produced in August 2020 when cases of Covid-19 were zero in the Northern Health Region. Despite this, every precaution from keeping distance, wearing face masks, and buckets of hand sanitizer were used to minimize risk. The towns in northern BC are small with limited medical resources and hospital facilities so I strongly encourage everyone to follow the current BC CDC travel recommendations and restrictions. If it's not safe to travel, please don't visit here putting the local communities at risk. I'm optimistic that we will be able to travel in BC this summer and I know we are all in need of a good long road trip and a change of scenery. Northern BC is a great place to start and I hope this episode will create some stoke and help out with those summer travel plans. Stay safe and enjoy mind shredding the north.