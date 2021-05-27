Cancel
Grounding horse slaughter flights focus of Jann Arden’s, nationwide petition attention

By Dana Gee
mitchelladvocate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been following singer/actor/author Jann Arden on social media, you’ve probably seen a picture of her wearing a #HORSESHIT T-shirt. That sartorial statement could, of course, apply to any number of things — especially during these COVID times. But, in this case, Arden is part of the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition (CHDC)#HORSESHIT campaign that aims to raise awareness and get the government to say “whoa” to the practice of exporting live horses from Canada to be slaughtered for human consumption.

www.mitchelladvocate.com
