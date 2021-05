OGDEN – The Utah baseball team dropped the series finale to the No. 9 Oregon Ducks 9-2 on Sunday in Ogden at Lindquist Field. Utah got off to a good start putting pressure on Oregon getting two base runners in the first and second inning. They finally broke through to take a 1-0 lead in the third. Kai Roberts drew a walk before stealing second. Christopher Rowan, Jr. also drew a walk and Roberts advanced to third on a wild pitch. Rykker Tom stepped up and laid down a perfect sacrifice squeeze to score Roberts from third.