newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Steep Rock Lake: Iron Ore Mining and More

By Elle Andra-Warner
northernwilds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife magazine, in a Sept. 1945 article, called Steep Rock Lake a ‘wilderness’ lake, with its waters “lapping quietly against a shoreline, ribbed with rocks and fringed with tangled pine forests.” It was in the bush about 140 miles northwest of today’s Thunder Bay (then Port Arthur and Fort William, known collectively as the Lakehead), about 40 miles from the Minnesota border and just north of the village of Atikokan, then a divisional point on the Canadian National Railway route to the Lakehead. It was a strange kind of lake with reddish water.

northernwilds.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Level#Lake Superior#East Lake#Iron Ore Mining#Canadian#Queen S University#Caland Ore Limited#National Railway#Steep Rock Lake#Steep Rock Part#Largest Ore Deposit#Open Pit Mining#Steep Rock Echo#Rocks#Tangled Pine Forests#Geologists#Dams#Construction#Dredging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
UEFArics.org

Make mine a… cathedral in the rocks

Mineral extraction has a poor reputation – often deservedly so - among conservationists, but once the heavy plant and workers move away, the old sites can be transformed. It’s often said that old mining quarries leave a scar on the landscape, but it doesn’t have to be that way if they are put to good use once their mining days are done. From football stadiums to a giant underground trampoline park, all it takes is a bit of ingenuity to turn a disused quarry into a major asset.
mining-technology.com

BHP commissions $3.6bn South Flank iron ore mine in Australia

BHP has commenced production from the $3.6bn South Flank iron ore mine in the central Pilbara, Western Australia (WA). The South Flank project comprises an 80Mtpa crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system, and stockyard and train loading facilities. The project will replace the production from the 80Mtpa Yandi...
Industrykitco.com

BHP delivers first ore from Australia’s largest new iron ore mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, South Flank is an 80 Mtpa sustaining mine, and will be the most...
Businessnorthernontariobusiness.com

Evolution Mining seals the deal on Battle North acquisition in Red Lake

What Evolution Mining plans to do with its latest catch in Red Lake will be revealed to all in September. The Australian miner announced its wrapped up its acquisition of Battle North Gold and its turn-key Bateman gold mine project in the northwestern Ontario mining camp. All conditions of the sale have been satisfied, the company said.
Politicskniakrls.com

Lake Red Rock Safety Reminders

(will only read the bold, she has a soundbite) – AUDIO/LTP. With the Memorial Day weekend here, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds all who plan to enjoy Lake Red Rock and other rivers, lakes, or streams, of the importance of practicing safe, sensible, and thoughtful activities in and around the water.
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price retreats as steel slides and BHP shifts into gear at South Flank

Iron ore prices halted a two-day rebound as Chinese steel prices extended declines amid further government curbs and BHP prepares to start operations at its South Flank mine. The steelmaking hub of Tangshan announced fresh curbs, including ordering sintering units to stop work from midnight to 10 a.m. from May 18-20, Mysteel reported.
ScienceKATU.com

Rare rock discovered at Lake Oswego construction site

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — It was a normal day on the job for Jacob Parker. He was on a construction crew working to build the new Lakeridge Middle School. But one of the rocks they excavated caught his eye. “I had no clue what it was. I used a rock...
Industrybusinessnorth.com

Worldwide iron ore demand strong

Iron ore futures climbed back above $200 a ton as soaring steel production in China showed there’s no sign of the industry cooling despite government attempts to rein in output from last year’s record of over 1 billion tons. Crude steel output in April rose to 97.9 million tons to...
Metal Miningmining-journal.com

Gold gains, iron ore ride 'not for the faint-hearted'

"The iron ore ride is not recommended for the faint-hearted!" Fastmarkets MB Iron Ore Index tweeted on Friday after a week of record highs. Its benchmark price for 62% fines rose $18.31 last Monday to $230.56/t then ceded $28.78 on Friday to $208.79/t. The MySteel Australian 62% fines lost 2.88%...
Trafficboundarycreektimes.com

CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says Canadian National Railway has entered a guilty plea in a Prince Rupert court for failing to obtain the needed authorization to apply pesticide along its tracks. The service says in a statement that the rail company was fined $100,000 by the court. It says...
Carsteslanorth.com

Alberta Falling Behind in EV Charging Infrastructure, Say Owners

If you build it, they will come, goes the saying. This is especially true when it comes to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. But in Alberta, Canada, EV owners say the charging infrastructure is falling behind. According to the CBC News, that is exactly what’s happening in the western Canadian...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Miner Fortescue lifts cost estimate again, delays start of Iron Bridge project

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year on Friday, citing the impact of inflation on expenses and labour constraints to push back first production. The company set Dec. 2022 as the new date for the start of production from the centrepiece of its plan to boost margins by meeting China’s demand for high-grade ore, a timeline that is six months later than its February estimate.
BusinessBusiness Insider

QC Copper & Gold Investor Presentation at The Northern Miner Symposium

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to present its investor presentation featured at the Northern Miner Symposium featuring CEO Stephen Stewart. Watch QC Copper & Gold's Investor Presentation. About the Opemiska Copper Complex. The Opemiska Copper...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

HaiSea Marine orders five tugs for LNG Canada contract

Vessels will be built at Sanmar's Turkish shipyards [Image credit: Seaspan.com]. HaiSea Marine, a joint venture of Haisla Nation and Seaspan, has entered into a contract with Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards for a fleet of five tugboats that will support the Anglo-Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, on Canada’s west coast.