Steep Rock Lake: Iron Ore Mining and More

Mineral extraction has a poor reputation – often deservedly so - among conservationists, but once the heavy plant and workers move away, the old sites can be transformed. It’s often said that old mining quarries leave a scar on the landscape, but it doesn’t have to be that way if they are put to good use once their mining days are done. From football stadiums to a giant underground trampoline park, all it takes is a bit of ingenuity to turn a disused quarry into a major asset.