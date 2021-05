WASHINGTON, DC - Organic consumption reached a new high in 2020, as a report from the Organic Trade Association announced that sales jumped 12.4 percent to $61.9 billion. This record high, the association noted in its 2021 Organic Industry Survey, marked the first time that total sales of organic food and non-food products have surpassed the $60 billion mark. On top of this already exciting stat, that growth rate is more than twice the 2019 pace of 5 percent.