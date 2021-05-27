Makwa and Aamoo (Bear and the Bee)
With Father’s Day approaching soon, I wanted to share a piece that I completed to honor the men (the fathers, uncles, brothers and grandfathers) who gather and provide for their families. My imbaabaa (father) and his three brothers together had a total of 14 children that they provided for and shared their stories with. Some of my favorite memories are the times I spent up in Gitchi Onigaming (Grand Portage) alongside my imbaabaa, his brothers, my aunties, and all of my cousins around the niibin (summer) campfires sharing stories and laughing.northernwilds.com