Makwa and Aamoo (Bear and the Bee)

By Sam Zimmerman
northernwilds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Father’s Day approaching soon, I wanted to share a piece that I completed to honor the men (the fathers, uncles, brothers and grandfathers) who gather and provide for their families. My imbaabaa (father) and his three brothers together had a total of 14 children that they provided for and shared their stories with. Some of my favorite memories are the times I spent up in Gitchi Onigaming (Grand Portage) alongside my imbaabaa, his brothers, my aunties, and all of my cousins around the niibin (summer) campfires sharing stories and laughing.

