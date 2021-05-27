Makwa and Aamoo (Bear and the Bee)

Cody B is tall and slender with a gorgeous coat of fur. He’s all energy with a puppy brain. At 6 months old, he shows promise. He loves kids, soccer balls and peanut butter. Cats are another story. Cody tends to fixate on cats, so a feline-free environment is called for. A husky/shepherd mix, Cody has one blue eye and one brown eye. This makes him look as if he’s undecided about whether he wants to be an obedient German shepherd or a crazy husky – all business on the left side, party on the right. Cody B is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.