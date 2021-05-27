newsbreak-logo
Turlock, CA

Kavishti Kokaram joins AHV International

 2 days ago

AHV International is expanding the technical expertise of their U.S. team with the hiring of Kavishti Kokaram, D.V.M., in California. “Kokaram has extensive experience working directly with dairy farms to diagnose disease, design protocols for improvement and train employees for successful implementation,” said Jeff Brose, D.V.M. and director of technical services for AHV International. “We are excited to utilize his talent, passion and technical aptitude to serve our customers.”

