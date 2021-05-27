Nvidia crushes Q1 earnings targets, Q2 steering sturdy
Nvidia delivered sturdy first quarter monetary outcomes on Wednesday pushed by large positive aspects in its gaming and datacenter models. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based firm delivered a Q1 web earnings of $1.91 billion, or $3.03 per share. Non-GAAP earnings had been $3.66 per share on income of $5.66 billion, up 84% from a 12 months earlier. Wall Road was anticipating to see earnings of $3.28 per share with $5.41 billion in income.newsverses.com