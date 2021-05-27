Cancel
Nvidia crushes Q1 earnings targets, Q2 steering sturdy

By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia delivered sturdy first quarter monetary outcomes on Wednesday pushed by large positive aspects in its gaming and datacenter models. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based firm delivered a Q1 web earnings of $1.91 billion, or $3.03 per share. Non-GAAP earnings had been $3.66 per share on income of $5.66 billion, up 84% from a 12 months earlier. Wall Road was anticipating to see earnings of $3.28 per share with $5.41 billion in income.

