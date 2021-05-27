newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJulie Grgurich has been around horses since she was a small child. Awed by their ability to connect with humans in such deep and endearing ways, the accomplished horsewoman has always felt her most complete in their soothing presence. In 2009, after Grgurich retired from running several successful businesses in Thunder Bay, she opened up the Townline Equestrian Centre in Murillo and began teaching people not only how to ride and train horses, but how to treat them in a way that respects their natural instincts. She said that the worst thing a person can do is assume that horses think like humans.

