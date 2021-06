This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series. Thursday brings a trio of Game 3's in the NBA playoffs. The Bucks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Heat while both Western Conference series that will be in action are knotted at one game apiece. Let's try to add to the fun with a winning entry on Yahoo. Here are some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to potentially avoid.