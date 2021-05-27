Cancel
79North reports new gold discovery at Nassau project in Suriname

By Trish Saywell
northernminer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article79North (CSE: JQ; US-OTC: SVNTF) has made a new discovery at its 20,000 hectare Nassau gold project in Suriname, about 20 km south of Newmont’s (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) Merian gold mine and 60 km east of Iamgold’s (TSX: IMG) Rosebel gold mine. The new discovery called the Carbonara gold...

www.northernminer.com
Drilling Resumes at Fisher Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ('Taiga' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that drilling activity has resumed at the Fisher Project (the 'Property') located within the Trans Hudson Corridor ('THC') 125km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property is contiguous to the north, south and east with SSRM's Seabee Gold Operation and is owned and operated by the Fisher Joint Venture ('Fisher JV'), comprised of 80% ownership by SSRM and 20% by TGC. Mobilization is now underway at Fisher, with the program expected to consist of 2,000m in 7 holes.
Healy, AKminingnewsnorth.com

Drilling underway at Healy gold project

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. June 3 announced the start of a 4,000-meter drill program at the Healy gold project in Alaska's prolific Goodpaster Mining District. "We're thrilled to be back in Alaska and kicking off the maiden diamond drill program at Healy," said Kenorland Minerals CEO Zach Flood. "This project represents an excellent opportunity for another completely greenfields gold discovery."
Economydallassun.com

Roscan Gold Provides Regional Update: Intersects 17.34gpt Over 4m at Walia, 3.38gpt Over 12m at Kandiole North and 2.20gpt Gold Over 31m at Moussala North

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce additional drilling results from its Regional Targets, Walia, Kandiole North (KN1) and Moussala North (MO1) (Figure 1 and Figure 2). These results continue to demonstrate the potential of Roscan's overall land package beyond the more advanced targets, Mankouke South and Kabaya, and validate the exploration strategy over this major auriferous gold regional structure within the Kenieba window.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Galleon Gold’s Initial Metallurgical Studies Show High Gold Recovery for West Cache Gold Project

Note from the CEO- David Russell CEO and President of Galleon Gold comments, “These initial test results are outstanding. We are very pleased with the recovery rates which indicate Zone #9 mineralized material will be easily recoverable using a standard processing route. The results are now in the hands of P&E Consultants who will be utilizing the data in the upcoming PEA. We look forward to receiving the remaining results from the Met Study and will start to plan optimization studies that can be implemented during the bulk sample phase.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in Australia in Q1 2021 - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kitco ranked the top 10 gold mines in Australia by reported production in Q1 2021. 1. Cadia. 180...
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

NV Gold Announces Staking Around and Lease of Drill-Ready Discovery Bay Gold Project in Nevada

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Pete Herrera (the "Vendor"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Discovery Bay Gold Property in Lander County, Nevada ("Discovery Bay").
Businessresourceworld.com

Marvel Receives First Assays 2021, at Blackfly Gold Project, Atikokan, Ontario

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T1), (IMTFF: OTC PINKS); (“Marvel” or the “Company”) is pleased to report it has received its first assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received the first batch of 78 assays. A further 180 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Desert Gold: New, Strong, Gold-in-Auger and Gold-in-Soil Anomalies Indicate Potential for Expansion of Gourbassi West Gold Deposit and New Discovery; Follow Up Drilling Planned in June.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: DAU, FSE: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to present new gold-in-auger and gold-in-soil exploration targets on its SMSZ Project. The untested auger anomalies lie both under shallow laterite cover proximal to the projected location of the regional scale Main Transcurrent Shear Zone, along the western portion of the property package.
Economyresourceworld.com

West Cache Gold Project Delivers Again for Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to announce additional Zone #9 intercepts from its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario. Zone #9 – Near surface extension of mineralized zone. WC-21-148 intersected 2.78 g/t Au over 5.0 m (76 to 81 m), including...
Economydallassun.com

Gold Mountain Updates Project Economics at the Elk Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce an updated preliminary economic analysis of the Elk Gold Project. The update is based on the increased Mineral Resource Estimate announced on May 14, 2021, the Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold Inc. ('New Gold') announced on January 26, 2021 (the 'Ore Purchase Agreement') and the Mining Contract with Nhwelmen-Lake LP announced on January 19, 2021 (the 'Mining Contract'). An updated preliminary economic assessment (the 'PEA') will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of May 14, 2021.
Economyresourceworld.com

Maple Gold drills 132 metres of 1.58 g/t gold at Douay Project, Quebec

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTCQB; M3G-FSE] reported results from the second hole of the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay gold project 50 km southwest of Matagami, Quebec. Douay is a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE]. Drill hole DO-21-282X at the...
Economyaustinnews.net

Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to its Red Lake Gold project and the summer 2021 surface program is now underway. The Company is undertaking a comprehensive exploration program at the 28,000 ha project, including soil and till sampling, prospecting and outcrop stripping (Figure 1). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional drill targets for the next drilling campaign, expected to begin late 2021.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Intersects 13.3 g/t Gold over 0.2 Metres at the Elm Zone and Makes a New Discovery at the Dogberry Target Drilling 11.0 g/t Gold over 0.3m at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for the remaining nine drill holes completed during the winter 2021 drill program at the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding"), in central Newfoundland. Results are from the Elm Zone and the previously untested Dogberry target.
Economyaustinnews.net

Magna Terra Begins Exploration on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has started systematic exploration on its 100% interest in the Hawkins Love Gold Project ('Hawkins Love' or 'Project'), located in Southern New Brunswick. The Company plans to undertake systematic prospecting, geological mapping, collection of 3,500 B-Horizon soil samples, and a drone magnetic survey designed to cover the main contact Zone between the Saint George Batholith and adjacent Mascarene volcanic and sedimentary rocks, a similar geological environment to Galway Metals' Clarence Stream Project (Exhibit A).
Economybirminghamnews.net

Monarch Plans to Restart the Beaufor Mine and the Beacon Mill by June 2022

The Corporation is moving into recruiting mode in preparation for the reopening of its facilities. Before operations were suspended, some 150 people worked at the Beaufor mine and 30 at the Beacon mill. Monarch will focus on operating the Beaufor Mine through two accesses (the production ramp near the mine...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

GGX Gold 2021 Exploration Program to Begin Historic Gold Mining Camp Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the 'Company' or 'GGX') is pleased to announce it is planning the upcoming 2021 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada. The 2021 field season...
Economydallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Commences 20,000 metre Drill Program and Geophysical Survey at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a 20,000 metre diamond drill program (the 'Drill Program') at its wholly-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro' or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Drill Program, which is in addition to the 3,500-metre drill program announced in March 2021, will be primarily focused on infill drilling designed to convert priority Inferred Mineral Resources within and adjacent to the constrained open pits, into Indicated Mineral Resources to support the ongoing Feasibility Study. The constrained open pits were designed using only Measured and Indicated Resources (Exhibit A), which, in the process, captured a portion of Inferred Resources within the open pits. Additionally, there are under-drilled areas adjacent to the constraining open pits that, if converted to Indicated Mineral Resources, could further increase the open-pit mineral resource.
Economygeologyforinvestors.com

Canadian Greenstone Belts

Greenstone belts represent some of the oldest records of the Earth’s history and host significant mineral deposits. Thus, they are places of great importance which yield new clues about the formation of early Earth and the generation of ore deposits. This article presents an overview of the geology of greenstone belts with emphasis on Canadian examples.