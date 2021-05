The Manhattan Public Library is getting ready to launch its 2021 Summer Reading Program!. The program is for all ages and runs from June 1 to July 31. Participants receive prizes for reaching reading goals and participating in fun activities. You can find more information about the Summer Reading Program, and register, on the library’s website at mhklibrary.org/reading-challenges/summer-reading-2021. Sign up anytime online or through the free Beanstack Tracker app.