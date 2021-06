Do you and your kids love Nailed It as much as I do? Well, you can join the next edition of Nailed It! At Home Experience – Double Trouble on Saturday, June 26th! How cool!. Nailed It! is a popular show on Netflix that pits amateur bakers in a contest against each other to see who can recreate complicated, beautiful baked goods and cakes. The outcomes are always hilarious and the show’s judges have a great time eating (when edible) the goods and critiquing the results.