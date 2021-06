Manga sales have been catching and surpassing western comics recently, and these are the top five selling manga of 2021 so far. Last week it was reported that Demon Slayer manga was the highest selling comic of 2020. Some sources claimed that the break out anime hit beat out North American comics, or even that it had trounced western comic sales combined. The facts behind this claim are dubious, Covid took a toll on the comic book industry and resulted in inconsistent data reporting for the year, painting an unfairly bleak picture for mainstream western comics in general. But when we look at the numbers two things are still very clear, manga sells and Demon Slayer is very popular. Of course, Demon Slayer isn’t the only manga title seeing success, and if you have a few minutes to devote to comics these massively popular manga are five to check out.