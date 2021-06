Former US lawmaker John Warner, who opposed George W. Bush's Iraq troop surge and was once married to Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor, has died at the age of 94, reports said Wednesday. The long-time senator and former Navy secretary died Tuesday at home in Virgina, US media reported, citing his former chief of staff Susan Magill. Born in 1927, he enlisted in the military at 17, several months before the end of World War II, and five years later found himself serving in the Marines in the Korean War. He then went to law school and became a US attorney and subsequently moved to private practice. In 1972, at the end of the Vietnam War, he was named Navy secretary in President Richard Nixon's administration.